Juvenile Court Closed In Detroit Due To Extreme Heat

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – It’s too hot for justice.

Authorities canceled hearings Monday in Wayne County Juvenile Court because of “extreme temperatures” inside the building in Detroit.

Weather forecasters are predicting a high of 90 degrees outside the court, and CBS 62 Forecaster April Moss says it’ll be even a little bit hotter in some areas of metro Detroit, with plenty of sunshine, humidity and near record-setting highs topping out at around 92 degrees.

The record high temperature for Detroit on this date was set at 94 degrees back in 1956.

Also notable: Monday is an Ozone Action Day, which means hot summer temperatures are expected to combine with pollution to create high amounts of ground-level ozone. Breathing high levels of ozone can trigger a variety of health problems, particularly in children, the elderly, and people with asthma or other lung diseases. (Get more info).

There’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms as the heat with highs in the 80s, hangs arond over the next few days.

