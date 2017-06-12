Projects Get Share Of $5 Million For Knight Cities Challenge

June 12, 2017 9:01 AM
Filed Under: Atwater Beach Project, Knight Foundation, Urban Beach

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation says 33 projects across the U.S. will share $5 million as winners of the Knight Cities Challenge.

Winners announced Monday include five projects each in Detroit and Philadelphia as well as efforts in Miami and more than a dozen other communities. Projects seek to help attract and keep residents, expand economic opportunities and create a culture of civic engagement.

There were 33 winners across the country.

The Atwater Beach project in Detroit is one of five community projects that will be getting more money. The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy submitted the plans to create an urban beach along Atwater Street. The project will receive $225,000.

Other Detroit projects were: Better Buildings Better Blocks, Design Center in a Box, Detroit’s Slow Roll and Happy 18th Birthday! Local Citizenship Kit which is a program to get Detroiters turning 18 years old to vote.

Other communities include Akron, Ohio, Aberdeen, South Dakota; Biloxi, Mississippi; Bradenton, Florida; Columbia, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Duluth, Minnesota; Gary, Indiana; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Lexington, Kentucky; Macon, Georgia; San Jose, California; and Wichita, Kansas.

Online: Knight Foundation

 

