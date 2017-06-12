Relive Justin Verlander’s First No-Hitter, Ten Years Later [VIDEO]

June 12, 2017 10:21 AM
By: Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

It had been 23 years since the Tigers’ last no-hitter when Justin Verlander took the mound at Comerica Park on June 12, 2007.

The drought ended there.

Verlander held the Brewers hitless over nine sparkling innings in a 4-0 Tigers win. He struck out 12 and walked four.

Verlander’s masterpiece was the sixth no-hitter in Tigers history and the first at Comerica Park. He would throw another four years later, this one coming in Toronto.

Against the Brewers, Verlander was helped out in the field by Magglio Ordonez, who made a sliding catch in right field for the second out in the seventh, and the combination of Neifi Perez and Placido Polanco, who turned a terrific double play to end the eighth.

Verlander took care of things on his own in the ninth, striking out the first two batters before inducing a fly ball from J.J. Hardy.

The Tigers are hoping Verlander can start to turn back the clock. Through 13 starts this season, he’s 4-4 with a 4.68 ERA.

