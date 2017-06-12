Tigers Select RHP Alex Faedo In First Round Of 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft

June 12, 2017 9:23 PM
Filed Under: Alex Faedo, Detroit Tigers

LAKELAND, FL. – The Detroit Tigers selected right-handed pitcher Alex Faedo from the University of Florida with their first pick (18th overall) in the 2017 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

In 17 starts for Florida this year, Faedo is 7-2 with a 2.60 ERA (107.1IP/31ER). The 6-foot-5, 220-pound junior has also racked up 132 strikeouts (11.07 SO/9.0 IP) with only 35 walks (3.77 SO/BB). The Gators are 14-3 in his 17 starts this season, including a 2-1 win last Saturday in Faedo’s rain-shortened start against Wake Forest in Game 1 of the Gainesville Super Regional.

“The Tigers are extremely excited to have drafted one of the most polished right-handed pitchers in all of college baseball,” Tigers Director, Amateur Scouting Scott Pleis said. “Adam Faedo throws in the low to mid 90’s with a plus slider and a changeup. We couldn’t be happier to have him in the fold.”

[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V0mTXCjwJWk]

Over the last three seasons for the Gators (2015-17), Faedo has posted a 26-6 career record with a 3.09 ERA (256.1IP/88ER) in 50 appearances (43 starts). He was a standout on the 2016 USA Collegiate National Team as well, when he went 3-0 with a 0.56 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 16.0 innings. Faedo was previously selected by Detroit in the 40th round of the 2014 draft out of Alonso High School in Tampa, Fl., but did not sign.

The 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft continues tonight with CB Lottery Round A, Round 2 and CB Lottery Round B. Rounds 3-10 will kick off on Tuesday at 1:05 p.m., and the draft will conclude on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. with Rounds 11-40.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch