Upton’s Slam Helps Tigers Avert Sweep; Win 8-3 Over BoSox

June 12, 2017 6:00 AM

BOSTON (AP) – Justin Upton hit a grand slam off the right-field foul pole, Nicholas Castellanos hit a two-run homer and the Detroit Tigers averted a sweep with an 8-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night.

The Tigers halted a three-game losing streak in a contest that lasted 4 hours, 6 minutes. Boston had won 13 of 19 and seven of eight in Fenway Park.

Daniel Norris (3-4) held Boston to two runs over five innings, giving up seven hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

Drew Pomeranz (6-4) was tagged for six runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings, snapping his career-best three-game winning streak.

Hanley Ramirez had an RBI single and Dustin Pedroia a run-scoring double for Boston.

The first six innings took just over three hours, sending a large portion of fans streaming for the exits after the final out of the sixth.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

