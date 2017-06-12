Will Cosby Testify At Sex Assault Trial? Lawyers Remain Mum

June 12, 2017 7:24 AM
Filed Under: Andrea Constand, bill cosby, sexual assault

By MARYCLAIRE DALE and MICHAEL R. SISAK/Associated Press

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Actor Bill Cosby could charm jurors at his sexual assault trial if he testifies this week, but experts say the risk would be considerable.

The defense is scheduled to begin presenting its case on Monday in suburban Philadelphia.

Cosby’s spokesman says the 79-year-old actor may testify, but his lawyers remain mum.
Last week, accuser Andrea Constand testified that Cosby drugged and molested her in 2004 at his gated estate near Philadelphia.

Jurors also heard Cosby’s version in the form of his police statement and his lurid deposition in her 2005 lawsuit.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

