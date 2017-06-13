Big Rig Hauling Load Of Beer Rolls On Freeway Ramp [VIDEO]

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a big rig hauling a load of beer has rolled over on its side on a freeway ramp in Tempe.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the accident occurred about 10 a.m. Wednesday on the eastbound U.S. 60 ramp to the southbound Loop 101.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety posted a photo on its website showing the big rig tipped over along a shoulder of the road and numerous blue boxes of Bud Light beer in cans scattered nearby.
Authorities say the driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The name of the driver wasn’t immediately released.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)