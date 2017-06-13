Brutalized, Used As Dog Fighting Bait: ‘Stormy’ Survives But In Need Of Medical Care

June 13, 2017 6:14 PM
Filed Under: abused dog, Almost Home Animal Shelter, animal abuse, stormy

DETROIT (WWJ) – “Stormy did not deserve this. This isn’t fair,” begins a post on Facebook about a dog used as fighting bait for other animals — yet refused to die.

Stormy, whose breed is not identified, survived being cut multiple times to draw blood so other dogs would be drawn to the smell and attack. And while he has survived Stormy is missing parts of his ears, and has deep lacerations from cuts and bites all over his body.

The post by Almost Home Animal Rescue, which includes several photos of the tortured dog, says his “owner allegedly tortured him by cutting him up and throwing him to the fighting dogs. He cut him up so he would bleed and the dogs would smell the blood.

When he didn’t die the man chained Stormy’s neck and tied a rope to the collar and strung the rope to the ceiling of the garage.

Stormy couldn’t do anything but stand up as there was not any room on his chain to allow him to sit or lay down.”

Almost Home Facebook says that Stormy needs more medical attention then the initial veterinarian who treated him could provide for free.

If you’d like to donate to help in Stormy’s recovery —  find more information here.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch