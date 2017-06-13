2 Charged After Carjacking Video Shoot Goes Awry In Detroit

June 13, 2017 12:13 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two men are facing charges after a music video shoot led to shots fired in Detroit over the weekend.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy is charging 26-year-old Dushon Shepherd and 39-year-old Keenan Black with disturbing the peace in connection with the incident Saturday evening at McNichols and Lindsay streets, near 6 Mile Rd.

Worthy said the pair walked up to an Aston Martin sports car, at around 7 p.m., armed with what looked like handguns.

Concerned bystanders called 911, and responding officers ordered the suspects to drop their weapons. When they refused, one officer — believing that a robbery was in progress and fearing for the safety of a man in the car — opened fire.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. Shepherd and Black were arrested at the scene.

An investigation later revealed the guns were fake and the robbery was staged for a video. Police said the suspects did not have a permit to film in the city.

Disturbing the peace is a 93-day misdemeanor. An arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in  36th District Court.

