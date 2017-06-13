Comerica Park To Host Yoga In The Outfield

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers will host a double feature of yoga and baseball at Comerica Park. On sale now, the yoga ticket package is highlighted by a one-hour yoga class on Sunday, August 6 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. and the choice of a game ticket for one game of the Chicago White Sox series September 14-17.

Fans can now purchase the exclusive yoga ticket package that includes a one-hour yoga class in the Comerica Park outfield (weather permitting), a Detroit Tigers branded yoga mat and one mezzanine, upper reserve infield, lower baseline box or upper grandstand game ticket for one game against the Chicago White Sox September 14-17 at Comerica Park.

This will be the first time the Detroit Tigers have hosted an on-field yoga event while the team is on the road. The yoga class will be taught by Raina Nemeth and Martin Kelln, owners and teachers at The Yoga Garden in Beverly Hills and is good for all ages and experience levels.

For more information or to purchase the yoga ticket package, visit tigers.com/yoga. Groups of 15 or more can be purchased by contacting Heather Forrester at heather.forrester@tigers.com. A special yoga ticket is required to participate.