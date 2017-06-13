Kohl’s Shopper Ticketed After Leaving Kids In Hot Car

CANTON (WWJ) – A mother who left her two young sons inside a hot car while she went into a store has been ticketed for child neglect.
The 37-year-old told police she had to return something Saturday evening, and her two sons were tired from shopping at other stores earlier, so she ran into Kohl’s along Ford and Sheldon roads and left her kids in the car. A long line in the store kept her inside the building for roughly 20 minutes.
The outside temperature was about 88 degrees, and the car windows were slightly rolled down.
The four- and five-year old boys were sweating, but not injured when police arrived on the scene.