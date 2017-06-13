Man Found Fatally Shot On Detroit’s East Side

June 13, 2017 6:54 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A homicide investigation is unfolding on Detroit’s east side after a man was found shot to death in the middle of the road.

Police received a call around 3 a.m. Tuesday about multiple shots fired in the area of Lakepointe and Berkshire and arrived on the scene to find a man in 30s dead in the street.

The victim was identified as Keyon Cohen by his mother, Lica Grant.

“If you knew him, you knew that he’s a fun loving guy. He was a family man, a father, a son, a grandson,” Grant told WWJ’s Mike Campbell. “We loved him and he loved us.”

Grant said her son did not come home last night, which is why she suspects he was the victim — but police have not identified the victim at this time.

“He’s a party promoter. He plans parties and throws parties and outside of that, he was a father,” said Grant.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

