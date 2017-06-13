More Questions Than Answers After AG Sessions Testifies Before Senate Committee

DETROIT (WWJ) – No fireworks. That’s the take-away from a local political science professor after watching testimony Tuesday by Attorney General Jeff Sessions before the Senate Intelligence Committee .

Eastern Michigan University Political Science professor Ed Sidlow says there were no fireworks like there were last week with former FBI Director James Comey over conversations with President Donald Trump that Comey believed were intended to have him stop further investigation into Russian interference in U.S. politics.

“I’m horribly shy when it comes to predictions but I think within the next 12-16 hours if not less — we’ll see a tweet from the president congratulating the attorney general on the fine job he did, and maybe even a mention of this is further proof of a witch hunt,” said Sidlow.

Sidlow wonders why Senators didn’t question Sessions over why he said Comey’s firing came because the FBI was in disarray.

Meanwhile, rumors were swirling that Trump is about to fire special counsel Robert Mueller.

“I saw that as an absolute distraction — I think this president has been terrific at throwing up smoke screens and distractions — and that’s exactly what I thought that was,” said Sidlow.

President Trump later said the firing was over “the Russia thing.”