N. Carolina Teacher Accused Of Sexual Contact With 3 Teens

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — A 25-year-old math teacher has been charged with having sexual contact with three students.

The Rocky Mount Telegram reports that Erin Elizabeth McAuliffe has been charged with three counts of sexual activity with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a minor. The charges are also listed on a court system website.

Police say the teacher at Rocky Mount Prep was accused of having an inappropriate relationship off-campus with the three male students. Rocky Mount police Cpl. Mike Lewis told the newspaper that one of the students was 16 and two were 17.

The head of the public charter school, Todd Pipkin, said McAuliffe’s last day of employment at the school was May 4.

A phone listing for her was disconnected. Police didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment Sunday.

