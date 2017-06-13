Authorities: Michigan Boy Critically Wounded In Pellet Gun Shooting

June 13, 2017 9:11 AM

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a 13-year-old boy shot and critically wounded a 14-year-old friend with a pellet gun at a home in western Michigan.

The Ottawa County sheriff’s office says the older boy was hospitalized after being shot in the head on Sunday in Georgetown Township.

Capt. Mark Bennett says it appears the gun was fired a “fairly close-range,” and the pellet penetrated the boy’s skull. He says the parents of the boy who was shot were at the home on Sunday, but it was unclear whether they were there when the shooting happened.

Bennett says the shooting appears to be accidental, but there may have been careless or reckless handling of the weapon.

WOOD-TV reports the shooter turned 14 on Monday. The Ottawa County prosecutor’s office will review the case.

