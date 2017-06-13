Police: 2 People Seriously Injured After Car Rear-Ends Motorcycle

June 13, 2017 8:48 PM
Filed Under: motorcycle accident, Wixom

WIXOM (WWJ) – Police in Wixom are investigating an injury accident that happened at Grand River and Wixom Roads around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Lt. Ron Moore says a car rear-ended a motorcycle going westbound on Grand River.

“Our prelimenary investigation shows that there appears to be three vehicles involved in this crash — one of them is a motocycle — our thoughts and prayers are going out to two people who were transported to area hospitals,” says Lt. Moore.

Both people who were hurt were on the motorcycle.

“They immediately rendered first aid to one of the two motorcycle passengers … once the fire department arrived … they took over treatment of both people from the motorcycle and then they were immediately transported to area hospitals,” said Moore.

Moore says they don’t yet know the exact cause of the crash but a member of Wixom’s detective bureau was on the scene.

The accident closed the road for several hours.

