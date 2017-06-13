Red Wings Announce 2nd Annual Street Hockey Summer Tour

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced the details for the 2nd Annual Street Hockey Summer Tour, presented by Meijer. After a widely popular inaugural season, the Red Wings will once again travel throughout the state of Michigan starting in July to take over the parking lots of 10 different Meijer locations to host free street hockey clinics for children ages 7-12.

The tour is open to children of all skill levels and hockey experience. The first hour of each session will feature a one-hour clinic, followed by a 30-minute pick-up street hockey game. The clinics will be instructed by Detroit Red Wings representatives and local hockey players and coaches.

Each stop on the tour will feature two sessions divided for children ages 7-9 and 10-12. The younger age group will start at 10:00 a.m. at each stop of the tour, while the older group will begin at 1:00 p.m. each day.

All participants will receive a free T-shirt and exclusive merchandise and prizes, courtesy of Meijer and the Red Wings. Additionally, there will be water and snack breaks for the participants during each clinic.

Registrations are on a first-come, first served basis and each stop on the tour is limited to 120 children (60 kids from ages 7-9; 60 kids from ages 10-12). Last season during the inaugural Street Hockey Summer Tour, eight of the 10 stops throughout Michigan were sold out.

Parents or guardians must register their children online in advance of each tour stop at http://www.DetroitRedWings.com/streethockey.