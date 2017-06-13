Redskins Name Doug Williams Senior VP Of Player Personnel

June 13, 2017 12:06 PM
Filed Under: Doug Williams, Washington Redskins

By STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Sports Writer

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Former Redskins quarterback Doug Williams has been named Washington’s senior vice president of player personnel.

Team president Bruce Allen announced the move Tuesday morning at a news conference. Williams got a promotion from senior personnel executive but did not want the general manager title.

“We had a general manager — it didn’t work out that well,” Williams said, referring to the two-year tenure of Scot McCloughan, who was fired in March.

Williams has been in Washington’s front office since February 2014 and won the head personnel job over more than a dozen internal and external candidates. Williams said he’ll work in concert with Eric Schaffer, who was promoted to VP of football operations, Kyle Smith, who was promoted to director of college scouting, and coach Jay Gruden.

Allen said Williams “fits the role perfectly.”

“You want somebody who has unquestionable character, great leadership skills, a presence and a great teammate to everyone around them,” Allen said.

The 61-year-old Williams previously worked for Allen with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has scouted for the Jacksonville Jaguars and coached at the college level at Grambling State.

During his playing career, Williams was the first black quarterback to lead a team to victory in the Super Bowl and earned MVP honors in the title game after the 1987 season.

“Based on his track record as a player, that’s some great credibility,” Schaffer said. “I think that’s a great role for Doug, and I think players have a trust with Doug.”
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch