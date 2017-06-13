Report: 22 Percent Of Michigan Children In Poverty In 2015

June 13, 2017 5:24 AM

LANSING (AP) – An annual report reveals that about 22 percent — or 486,000 Michigan children — lived in poverty in 2015.

The 2017 Kids Count Profile by the Baltimore-based Annie E. Casey Foundation was released Tuesday and looks at health, education, economic well-being and family and community as part of a national effort to improve conditions for children and their families.

It also says about 32 percent of Michigan children lived in households were parents lacked secure employment.

Nationally, 21 percent of children lived in poverty in 2015 and 29 percent lived in households were parents lacked secure employment.The

report lists Michigan at 32nd among states in child well-being. New Hampshire was ranked first, followed by Massachusetts and Vermont. Mississippi was ranked last.

