Authorities: Teen Reaching For Phone Caused Crash That Injured Several L’anse Cruese North Students

June 13, 2017 4:49 PM

MACOMB TWP. (WWJ) – Investigators say a L’anse Cruese North high school student reaching for his cell phone caused Monday’s crash that left several of his classmates and one man hospitalized.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, the 16-year-old driver of a purple Silverado pickup truck, with five other teens on board, dropped his phone and was leaning over to pick it up when he rear-ended a car carrying five students on 21 Mile Rd., at Creekside in Macomb Township.

Officials said the impact sent the car, driven by a 17-year-old student, into the eastbound lanes of 21 Mile where it was struck by another Silverado pickup driven by a 64-year-old Macomb Township man.

The injured man and several injured students, including two who were ejected from the car, were taken by EMS from the scene.

Deputy Renee Yax told WWJ Newsradio 950 Tuesday that the man and several teens remained in the hospital for further treatment of non life-threatening injuries. At least three of them had initially been reported in “critical by stable condition.”

Sheriff’s investigators said the students —who range in age from 15 to 17 years old — had just left school after completing their final exams, prior to the crash. Some of teens were wearing seatbelts, officials noted, and several were not. Two teens, deputies reported, were riding unrestrained in the bed of the purple pickup.

Yax said the Sheriff’s Office will be working with the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what, if any, charges will be filed in the case. She said a juvenile petition would likely be sought when the investigation is complete.

It’s unclear at this time if the at-fault driver is among those hospitalized. No names or further details about the driver or those injured in the crash have been released.

