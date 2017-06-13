Teen Charged With Assault For Throwing Bricks At Cars On I-75

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit teen is being held in juvenile detention, facing multiple felony charges for throwing bricks at cars on I-75.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says the 16-year-old boy, who will not be named publicly due to his age, is accused in two incidents last month.

At 11:35 p.m. on May 24, he allegedly threw a large brick at a Detroit woman’s car, causing damage. In connection with that incident he is charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, felonious assault, throwing objects at trains/cars causing property damage and malicious destruction of property $200 and less than $1,000.

A little more than an hour later, on May 25, he allegedly threw a brick through a window into another Detroit woman’s car near E. Warren Ave., striking the driver’s 2-year-old granddaughter in the head. The child was taken to a local hospital with a critical injury. In connection with that incident he is charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, felonious assault, throwing objects at trains/cars causing property damage and malicious destruction of property $200 and less than $1,000.

Worthy said the teen was arrested following a Detroit police investigation.

A pre-trial hearing in both cases was scheduled for Friday, June 13 before Judge Virgil Smith in the Lincoln Hall of Justice.