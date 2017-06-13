CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Warriors Fans Celebrate NBA Title With Rowdy Street Party [VIDEO]

June 13, 2017 9:27 AM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State Warriors fans are breakdancing in downtown Oakland and honking their horns in San Francisco to celebrate their team’s latest NBA title.

The party began as soon as Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and the Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 at Oracle Arena to clinch their second championship in three years Monday night.

In San Francisco, people hung out of cars waving blue and gold flags.

Across the bay, rowdy crowds gathered in Oakland intersections, including one were where fans cheering the championship made a circle to watch several men breakdance. Some climbed street lights, some sprayed champagne and some threw bottles leaving broken glass in streets. Others were setting off fireworks.

Spontaneous celebrations were breaking out in streets around the city.

There were no immediate reports of any violence or arrests, but skirmish lines of Oakland police were trying to corral the partiers and keep them from spreading too far.

The Warriors won the title in 2015 before the Cavaliers made their historic comeback last year. Then it was Golden State’s turn again, taking the title in five games.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

