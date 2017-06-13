Motorcyclist Hospitalized, Facing Charges After Wrong-Way High-Speed Chase On I-75

LAKE ORION (WWJ) – A motorcyclist who led police on a high-speed chase, driving the wrong way on I-75 in Oakland County, is hospitalized facing multiple charges.

Lake Orion police say the 28-year old man from Davison, east of Flint, as first spotted traveling more than 100 miles per hour on I-75 near Baldwin Rd., early Monday morning.

The suspect pulled over, but when police got out of their car, the man sped away, making a U-turn and driving the wrong way (south) in the northbound lanes of I-75 to Lapeer Rd. (M24). Officers pursued the man as he continued speeding along Lapeer Rd., police said, until he control of his motorcycle, hit a curb at Atwater St., crashed and was ejected from the motorcycle.

The suspect and the cycle separately both narrowly missed striking the stationary LOPD patrol car, police said.

The driver was alert and conscious when he was taken by EMS to a local hospital where he remained in serious condition on Tuesday. No one else was injured.

The Oakland County Prosecutors Office will decided on charges that may include fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and possession of marijuana. Blood tests were also taken to determine if the man had been drinking, police said.

His name is being withheld pending an arraignment.