Man Rescued After Fall Into Trench At Farmington Hills Construction Site

June 14, 2017 2:38 PM

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – A construction worker is hospitalized after a fall at a site in Farmington Hills

Authorities say a man was working up on a scaffolding when he fell about 20 feet into a trench at the lot where a new Beaumont Botsford cancer center is being built, on Grand River Ave. near 8 Mile Rd.

According to Farmington Hills fire officials, a crew was able to rescue the man before 3 p.m. He was administered emergency care by EMS at the scene and was “alert and talking” when he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

His condition at this time is unknown.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the accident. An investigation is ongoing.

The man’s name was not released. No one else was hurt.

