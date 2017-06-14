Detroit Lions 2017 Training Camp Open To All Fans Starting July 31

Allen Park, Mich. — Detroit Lions 2017 Training Camp will open at the Lions headquarters and training facility in Allen Park for an eleventh-straight year beginning Monday, July 31. Open training camp practices are free and accessible to all fans.

Gates will open one hour before the listed practice time. Training camp will feature activities for all ages, including: ticket and merchandise giveaways, autograph opportunities, photos with Roary and the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and tailgate games.

2017 DETROIT LIONS TRAINING CAMP OPEN PRACTICES

DATE GATES OPEN PRACTICE BEGINS

MONDAY, JULY 31 2:30 PM 3:30 PM

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1 2:30 PM 3:30 PM

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2 2:30 PM 3:30 PM

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4 8:00 AM 9:00 AM

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5 – FAMILY DAY AT FORD FIELD 9:30 AM 10:30 AM

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6 2:30 PM 3:30 PM

MONDAY, AUGUST 7 1:00 PM 2:00 PM

*Practice times are subject to change*

FAMILY DAY AT FORD FIELD

On Saturday, August 5, there will be a Detroit Lions Training Camp Family Day and mock game at Ford Field. This is a free, ticketed event beginning at 9:30 AM featuring family friendly activities, appearances from Lions alumni, giveaways and more. It will also serve as a sneak peek for some elements of The New Ford Field.

DAILY PRACTICE INFORMATION

To maximize the fan viewing experience, sightlines and potential player interaction, attendance at 2017 Training Camp practice sessions will be limited per day. Once daily capacity is reached, gates will be closed for additional guests.

Parking and Entry

More info to come. Fans can sign up to receive a full Detroit Lions Training Camp Guide as well as sync the training camp schedule to their calendar at http://www.detroitlions.com/trainingcamp.

Tracking Daily Practice Updates

Fans are encouraged to visit http://www.detroitlions.com/trainingcamp for daily practice information, including weather updates, practice times and any changes to the team’s training camp schedule. Practice sessions at Allen Park are open for outdoor practices only and are subject to change. In the case of inclement weather, practices will be moved indoors and therefore closed to the public. Rain dates are available as necessary and will be announced for selected sessions that close due to inclement weather. Information on practice access will also be available through the team’s Training Camp Hotline (313.262.2882).

Fan video policy

Live streaming and recording video of any segment of practice is strictly prohibited.

Viewing area policies

• Re-entry is not permitted and children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Personal belongings are subject to inspection upon entry and items not permitted into open practices include: professional cameras (lenses over five inches long and/or 50mm or above), any video camera, selfie sticks, drones, food, beverage, coolers, lawn chairs, blankets, umbrellas, purses (larger than a clutch) or backpacks.

• Only bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” will be permitted on the premises. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at the gate.

• Small clutch bags/camera and binocular cases, not exceeding 4.5” x 6.5”, with or without a handle or strap, may also be carried into the practice facility’s perimeter.

All cell phones should be turned off or placed on silent or vibrating mode. The fan viewing area features bleacher seating areas and additional standing areas.

The Stadium Collection

There will be official Lions merchandise for sale onsite at training camp. Items include the official 2017 Detroit Lions Training Camp hat and performance apparel.

Autographs

Though autographs are not guaranteed, it has been common in previous years for Lions’ players and coaches to meet fans following practice sessions.

Concessions

Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.