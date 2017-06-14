Prosecutors: Detroit Man Shot Son Dead During Argument

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man has been charged with murder in this shooting death of his adult son.
According to prosecutors, 50-year-old Karlton Wright got into a heated argument with 36-year-old Eric Hatchett late Monday afternoon, at an auto repair business the older man owns in the 19900 block of James Couzens in Detroit.
It is alleged that during the dispute Hatchett hit Wright in the face and Wright pulled out his handgun, fatally shooting Hatchett. Wright drove his son to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said Wright was scheduled to be arraigned in 36th District Court Wednesday on one count of second degree murder and one count of felony firearm.
No details about why the men were arguing or what else might have led up to the shooting were immediately released.
Hatchett was a resident of Southfield.