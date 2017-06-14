Gunman Attacks Members Of Congress: WATCH LIVEUPDATES ON WWJ | READ MORE

Prosecutors: Detroit Man Shot Son Dead During Argument

June 14, 2017 10:44 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man has been charged with murder in this shooting death of his adult son.

According to prosecutors, 50-year-old Karlton Wright got into a heated argument with 36-year-old Eric Hatchett late Monday afternoon, at an auto repair business the older man owns in the 19900 block of James Couzens in Detroit.

It is alleged that during the dispute Hatchett hit Wright in the face and Wright pulled out his handgun, fatally shooting Hatchett. Wright drove his son to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said Wright was scheduled to be arraigned in 36th District Court Wednesday on one count of second degree murder and one count of felony firearm.

No details about why the men were arguing or what else might have led up to the shooting were immediately released.

Hatchett was a resident of Southfield.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch