Elderly Detroit Man Goes Missing From Foster Care Home

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man with dementia is missing and his family is growing concerned by the hour.

Camel Gavin, 75, was last seen around 8 p.m. Monday when he walked away from his adult foster care home on Dubay Street, between Van Dyke and French roads on the city’s east side.

Gavin’s daughter, Camille, said he suffers from some serious medical issues.

“I’m very worried. He had a heart attack two months ago and he was at Detroit Receiving where they placed two stints in his heart, and he has high blood pressure as well,” she said. “There are daily medications that are very important for him to take. I just pray that he’ll turn up very soon.”

Family members have been searching the city, checking places Gavin likes to go, but so far they’ve had no luck.

“Some of the favorite places that my father likes to go is to Greektown Casino, the blackjack table, he loves Hazel Park racetrack, possibly Motor City or MGM (casino),” Camille said. “Because he has acute dementia, sometimes he thinks that he’s in his past.”

Gavin was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt with red and white Nike shoes.

“I’m very hopeful and I feel positive. One thing I know about my dad is he’s very stubborn but he’s very strong,” said Camille. “I just pray that he’ll turn up very soon.

Anyone who sees Gavin or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-1140.