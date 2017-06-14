Man Barricades Self Inside Apartment, Threatens To Set Complex On Fire

SHELBY TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – An apartment complex in Shelby Township was evacuated before dawn after an armed man barricaded himself inside his parents’ home.

The situation unfolded around 5 a.m. Wednesday at the Roma Valley Apartments at 22 Mile and Shelby roads.

“There was a 38-year-old man armed with multiple butcher knives that broke into his parents’ apartment,” Lt. Jeff Daniel told WWJ’s Zahra Huber. “The man, who is mentally ill, made threats toward himself and officers on the scene. He also threatened to ignite the building on fire.”

The man’s parents actually arrived at the police station before he got to the complex.

“He has a history of mental illness and he has a history of assault against his family,” said Daniel. “So they responded to our station because they were afraid of him.”

By the time officers arrived at the 160 unit complex, the man had broken into the home and started making threats, so the building was completely evacuated.

Just before 7 a.m., the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to Henry Ford Hospital for treatment.

All residents have since been allowed back into their homes.

No injuries were reported.

