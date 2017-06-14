Michigan State Releases White Uniforms With White Helmets [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Michigan State hasn’t had the best offseason, and that is putting it lightly.
On the heels of a 3-9 season just a year removed from the College Football Playoff, the Spartans are trying to turn the page. They started Wednesday morning by releasing new uniforms for September 9, which they will wear when they play Western Michigan at Spartan Stadium.
Tuesday night the Michigan State football Twitter account released a short teaser clip.
A 35 second clip, shows the “all-white everything” that the Spartans will wear.
The all white helmet is something that has been teased for years and now it has finally happened. The uniforms appear to be the all white ones you are already familiar with and have worn on the road previous years and most notable in the Playoff against Alabama.
Do you like the new look for the Spartans?