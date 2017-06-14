Oakland County Native Among Those Shot On Virginia Baseball Field

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A Michigan native has been identified as one of several people were shot and seriously injured when a gunman opened fire at a baseball practice involving Republican politicians in Alexandria, Virginia.

The family of Mike Mika, a former Congressional aide, said he was in critical condition undergoing surgery at George Washington University hospital, Wednesday afternoon, after he was shot multiple times.

“Baseball is one of his great passions and he has always loved the Congressional team,” his family said in a statement.

Mika is director of government relations for Tyson Foods. He’s an Oakland County native and graduate of Adrian College. Mika previously worked for U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg and former U.S. Rep. David Camp, both Michigan Republicans.

Speaking to the Washington Post, Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas said Mika was helping the Republican team prepare for a game against the Democrats, calling him “a great guy.”

“Matt Mika, one of the guys who helps us, is here at the hospital,” Brady told the Post. “He’s been a big part of the team for a number of years and just a great athlete, helps us frankly at second base and at shortstop.”

Five people were shot, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and two Capitol Hill police officers — one, a female who was airlifted from the scene.

James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Ill, who was identified by law enforcement as the gunman, was shot by police and later died at the hospital.

