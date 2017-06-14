Nicholas Castellanos To Hold Autograph Signing June 17 At The D Shop

DETROIT- Tigers third baseman Nicholas Castellanos will be signing autographs at Comerica Park on Saturday, June 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at The D Shop. Don’t miss this special opportunity to meet Castellanos and have your autograph authenticated by Major League Baseball. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Detroit Tigers Foundation, an affiliate of Ilitch Charities.

Autographs may be purchased at tigers.com/autographs, by calling or emailing the Authentics department (information below) or at The D Shop the day of the event. Autographs on balls and pictures cost $50, while premium items are $80. Personal inscriptions (five word maximum) are an additional $20. Free parking will be available in lots 1 and 2, located near Comerica Park. Free parking is for those attending the autograph signing only, and expires after the event.

For mail orders or additional information please contact Marc Himelstein at 313-471-2064 or authentics@tigers.com.