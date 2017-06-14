CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]
Gunman Attacks Members Of Congress: WATCH LIVEUPDATES ON WWJ | READ MORE

Tigers Select Eight Players On Day Two Of 2017 MLB Draft

June 14, 2017 9:25 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers

LAKELAND, FL. – The Detroit Tigers selected eight players on the second day of the 2017 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. From rounds three through 10 today, the Tigers picked four pitchers (3 RH, 1 LH) and four position players (2 C, 2 OF).

The list of players selected by the Tigers in the 2017 draft is as follows:

Rd. Player Position Ht. Wt. B/T Age School
1 Alex Faedo RHP 6-5 220 R/R 21 University of Florida
2 Reynaldo Rivera OF 6-6 250 L/R 20 Chipola College
3 Joey Morgan C 6-0 205 R/R 20 University of Washington
4 Gio Arriera RHP 6-2 220 R/R 19 Palm Beach State College
5 Sam McMillan C 6-0 190 R/R 18 Suwannee HS (Fl.)
6 Dane Myers RHP 6-2 205 R/R 21 Rice University
7 Brad Bass RHP 6-6 250 R/R 21 University of Notre Dame
8 Max Green LHP 6-1 175 L/L 21 Pepperdine University
9 Luke Burch OF 6-2 185 L/L 23 Kent State University
10 Garrett McCain OF 6-0 185 R/L 21 Oklahoma State University

The draft concludes on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. ET with rounds 11-40. You can follow along with the Tigers’ picks at https://www.mlb.com/draft/tracker/tigers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch