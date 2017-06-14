Tigers Select Eight Players On Day Two Of 2017 MLB Draft

LAKELAND, FL. – The Detroit Tigers selected eight players on the second day of the 2017 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. From rounds three through 10 today, the Tigers picked four pitchers (3 RH, 1 LH) and four position players (2 C, 2 OF).
The list of players selected by the Tigers in the 2017 draft is as follows:
Rd. Player Position Ht. Wt. B/T Age School
1 Alex Faedo RHP 6-5 220 R/R 21 University of Florida
2 Reynaldo Rivera OF 6-6 250 L/R 20 Chipola College
3 Joey Morgan C 6-0 205 R/R 20 University of Washington
4 Gio Arriera RHP 6-2 220 R/R 19 Palm Beach State College
5 Sam McMillan C 6-0 190 R/R 18 Suwannee HS (Fl.)
6 Dane Myers RHP 6-2 205 R/R 21 Rice University
7 Brad Bass RHP 6-6 250 R/R 21 University of Notre Dame
8 Max Green LHP 6-1 175 L/L 21 Pepperdine University
9 Luke Burch OF 6-2 185 L/L 23 Kent State University
10 Garrett McCain OF 6-0 185 R/L 21 Oklahoma State University
The draft concludes on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. ET with rounds 11-40. You can follow along with the Tigers’ picks at https://www.mlb.com/draft/tracker/tigers.