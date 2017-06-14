CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Vanderbilt Adds Transfers From Michigan, Ohio State

June 14, 2017 2:16 PM
Filed Under: Michigan, Scott Sypniewski

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has added a Big Ten flavor to its football team with the addition of former Ohio State wide receiver Alex Stump and ex-Michigan long snapper Scott Sypniewski.

The Commodores also announced they have added offensive lineman Saige Young from Dodge City (Kansas) Community College. Sypniewski and Young are eligible to play for Vanderbilt this season. Stump must sit out the 2017 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Sypniewski, a graduate transfer, becomes Vanderbilt’s most experienced long snapper. He played 36 games with Michigan over the last three years.

Stump caught only one pass for Ohio State last season after redshirting in 2015.

Vanderbilt now has three former Big Ten players. The Commodores earlier added Illinois transfer Ke’Shawn Vaughn, a running back who will sit out the 2017 season due to NCAA transfer rules.
More college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

