Who Is James T. Hodgkinson? FBI Investigating Alexandria Shooter

DETROIT (WWJ) – Who is James T. Hodgkinson and why did he open fire at Congressmen on an Alexandria, Virginia baseball field?

According to law enforcement, Hodgkinson — age 66, of Belleville, Illinois — was armed with a high-powered rifle from which he fired multiple shots at Republicans, Wednesday morning, as they were practicing for an upcoming charity game against the Democrats.

CBS News reports Hodgkinson allegedly shot Rep. Steve Scalise and four others, including two Capitol Police officers, before being shot himself and taken into custody. He died later while undergoing surgery at a D.C.-area hospital.

While a motive is not yet known, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Detroit Dan Roberts says an investigation is already underway to find out.

“They’re going to be doing some deep dives into his personal history, doing some search warrants, I’m sure, at his house,” Roberts told WWJ Newsradio 950’s Jackie Paige. “Looking at his computer records, his social media, his vehicles, neighbors, friends, relatives — everyone they possibly can to determine the motivation of this shooter.”

As far as social media, a Facebook page attributed to Hodgkinson (although not yet authenticated) shows he had a strong interest in politics, supported Bernie Sanders and was critical of President Donald Trump and other Republicans.

Roberts said they’ll be investigating any possible links to terrorist groups.

“So if it is a terrorism incident, if this individual has some connection to terrorism, that’s also in the FBI’s lane,” Roberts said. “But it’s also right now, I guess, opened as an assault on a federal officer case which is also a part of the FBI’s jurisdiction as well.”

Witnesses described the gunman as a middle-aged white man, with Rep. Mo Brooks adding in an interview with CNN that he was “a little bit yon the chubby side.” Reports say he owned a home inspection business but did not renew his licence in 2017.

It’s unknown at this time where Hodgkinson acquired his weapon, which Michigan Rep. Mike Bishop told WWJ was “clearly meant for the job of taking people out.”

“It’s a semiautomatic rifle that has a high-capacity magazine, or what most people refer to as a clip. High-capacity meaning it holds a lot of bullets,” Roberts explained. “It’s a very scary looking weapon, and certainly in this case it sounds like the Capitol Police who were there doing dignitary protection were only armed with handguns.”

“And I don’t blame them,” he added. “Typically this would not be considered a high-risk detail when you’re doing a baseball practice at 6 o’clock in the morning.”

Roberts added that this was a rare type of active shooting situation.

“I have to tell you that most of the training focuses on office-type settings or school-based settings, based on all the school shootings what we’ve had,” Roberts said. “It’s unusual that you see one out in an open field like a baseball diamond and you really don’t practice a lot for that particular scenario.”

Robert said the ongoing investigation will be a joint effort involving federal, state and local authorities.