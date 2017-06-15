Gunman Attacks Members Of Congress: WATCH LIVEUPDATES ON WWJ | THE SHOOTER | MORE

$100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In Dearborn Expires Soon

June 15, 2017 5:49 AM

DEARBORN (WWJ/AP) – Check your pockets and drawers: Time is running out on a $100,000 Powerball prize.

The ticket expires at 4:45 p.m. Monday. It was sold at a BP gas station in Dearborn for the game on June 18, 2016.

Anyone who believes they have the ticket can call the Michigan Lottery at (517) 373-1237.

If the ticket doesn’t turn up, the money will go into the state’s school aid fund. In May, a $105,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot went unclaimed.

