Tips Wanted After Port-A-Potty Set Ablaze In Bloomfield Hills

BLOOMFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – Police are looking for tips from the public in two incidents of arson in Oakland County.

On Thursday, June 8, police say Fire Station #2 was dispatched to East Hills Middle School, at 2800 Kensington Road in Bloomfield Hills, on a report of a fire.

The fire was extinguished, police say, and it was determined a port-a-potty was set ablaze. No one was injured.

Earlier that day, police said another arson was reported in the 2000 block of Woodcreek Way. During the previous night, someone ignited a firework inside a parked 2017 Ram 1500. The firework caused damage to the interior of the vehicle and was discovered in the morning, police said. Remnants of the firework were recovered at the scene and secured as evidence.

Police said they do not known at this time if these two crimes are related. As an investigation continues, anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Bloomfield Township Police at 248-433-7755.