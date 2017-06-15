Tips Wanted After Port-A-Potty Set Ablaze In Bloomfield Hills

June 15, 2017 5:20 PM
Filed Under: Bloomfield Hills, Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – Police are looking for tips from the public in two incidents of arson in Oakland County.

On Thursday, June 8, police say Fire Station #2 was dispatched to East Hills Middle School, at 2800 Kensington Road in Bloomfield Hills, on a report of a fire.

The fire was extinguished, police say, and it was determined a port-a-potty was set ablaze. No one was injured.

Earlier that day, police said another arson was reported in the 2000 block of Woodcreek Way. During the previous night, someone ignited a firework inside a parked 2017 Ram 1500.  The firework caused damage to the interior of the vehicle and was discovered in the morning, police said. Remnants of the firework were recovered at the scene and secured as evidence.

Police said they do not known at this time if these two crimes are related. As an investigation continues, anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Bloomfield Township Police at 248-433-7755.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch