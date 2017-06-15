CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Waterford Man Charged In Bloomfield Township Hit-And-Run

June 15, 2017 6:06 PM
steven matthews Waterford Man Charged In Bloomfield Township Hit And Run

Steven Matthews (Photo: Bloomfield Township Police)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A Waterford man has been arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash in Bloomfield Township.

According to police, investigators were able to identify 41-year-old  Steven Matthews was the culprit in the alleged crime on Saturday, May 27, in the area of Woodward Ave. and Square Lake Rd.

Matthews is charged by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office with operating while intoxicated (third) offence, which is a felony, as well as the misdemeanor offence of driving without a license and failure to stop after a collision.

He was arraigned Thursday by Magistrate Nelson-Klein and remains held on a $200,000 cash or surety bond.

No details about the victim or victims in this case were immediately released.

