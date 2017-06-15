Browns Rookie Garrett Still Being Evaluated For Injury

June 15, 2017 2:23 PM
Filed Under: cleveland browns, Myles Garrett

By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett is not practicing as doctors assess his left foot injury.

The No. 1 overall draft pick was kept off the field Thursday as the team concluded its minicamp. Garrett got hurt Wednesday while rushing quarterback Brock Osweiler during a two-minute drill late in practice. He crumpled to the ground and was in obvious distress while being checked by a trainer and coach Hue Jackson.

Garrett did not return to the field and later limped into the team’s facility. A team spokesman says Garrett is being evaluated.

The 21-year-old was slowed by an unspecified injury earlier this spring. Garrett was limited by a severely sprained left ankle during his junior season at Texas A&M, but still recorded 8 ½ sacks.

Despite the injury and a knock that he coasted at times, the Browns selected him first and signed him to a four-year, $30.4 million contract.
___
