Carjackers Shoot Victim, Make Off In Lime Green Chevy Tahoe

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man is in the hospital while a pair of carjackers remain at large with his SUV.
Detroit Police tell WWJ the 40-year-old victim was in area of I-96 and Oakman just after 3 a.m. Thursday when he was approached by two people who demanded his vehicle.
In the process, police say one of the suspects fired a shot, striking the victim in the leg. The man was rushed to the hospital but was unable to give investigators a description of the carjackers before surgery.
Right now, police are keeping eye out for a lime green-colored 2005 Chevy Tahoe SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600.