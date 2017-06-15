Gunman Attacks Members Of Congress: WATCH LIVEUPDATES ON WWJ | THE SHOOTER | MORE

Carjackers Shoot Victim, Make Off In Lime Green Chevy Tahoe

June 15, 2017 6:59 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man is in the hospital while a pair of carjackers remain at large with his SUV.

Detroit Police tell WWJ the 40-year-old victim was in area of I-96 and Oakman just after 3 a.m. Thursday when he was approached by two people who demanded his vehicle.

In the process, police say one of the suspects fired a shot, striking the victim in the leg. The man was rushed to the hospital but was unable to give investigators a description of the carjackers before surgery.

Right now, police are keeping eye out for a lime green-colored 2005 Chevy Tahoe SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600.

