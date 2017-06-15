Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Gets Probation In March Traffic Stop

ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ/AP) – Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been sentenced to a year of probation in a March traffic stop in Auburn Hills.

Caldwell-Pope learned his punishment Wednesday in a Rochester Hills courtroom, according to a report by the Detroit Free Press, after pleading guilty to allowing a person to drive under the influence. A charge of operating while intoxicated was dismissed.

Caldwell-Pope, 24, was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after police said he was spotted going about 45 mph in a 25 mph zone about 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29 on Auburn Rd. near Squirrel, not far from the Palace of Auburn Hills.

Officers on the scene said they immediately detected the smell of alcohol on Caldwell-Pope’s breath, and he was arrested after failing a field sobriety test.

In dash cam video of the traffic stop, a cop can be heard asking Caldwell-Pope how many drinks he had that night, to which he replied “just two and a water.”

Police said Caldwell-Pope was cooperative throughout this process as he was transported to the Auburn Hills police station and given a breathalyzer test — with results showing a blood alcohol level of .08, which is exactly the legal threshold for drunken driving in Michigan.

Caldwell-Pope continued to play for the team last season and is a restricted free agent.

