Cops: Metro Detroit Mom Used Baby As Decoy In Thefts At Lifetime Fitness

June 15, 2017 4:52 PM
Kellie Condron (Photo: Bloomfield Township Police)

BLOOMFIELD  TWP. (WWJ) – A Taylor woman was arrested after police say she used her baby as a diversion in multiple crimes.

Police say surveillance video from a June 6 incident at Lifetime Fitness, on Telegraph Rd. in Bloomfield Township, revealed 30-year-old Kellie Condron had her infant daughter with her when she stole $400 in cash and a credit card from a locker.

Condron was arrested when police say she returned to the same gym to commit another crime.

Following further investigation, police say it was revealed that Condron was a suspect in the theft of another credit card from Lifetime fitness.

Several other law enforcement agencies with similar incidents subsequently became involved after learning the suspect “was consistently using her infant as a decoy,” according to Bloomfield Township police.

Condron is charged by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office with larceny in a building, fraudulent use of a financial transaction device and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

She was arraigned on Saturday and given a $10,000 cash or surety bond.

