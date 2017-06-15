Operation Ghostrider: Police Targeting Distracted Drivers On M-59

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Hang up and drive: That’s the message police want to send to motorists as part of a new enforcement program.
On June 15, and again on June 22, police will be conducting “Operation Ghostrider” in northern Oakland and Macomb counties.
The effort will have officers in unmarked cars watching for distracted drivers along M-59. When the spotter observes a distracted driver, they radio a fully marked law enforcement unit to initiate a traffic stop. Police say the goal is to reduce distracted driving deaths and injuries.
“Distracted driving is an epidemic in our country; drivers who engage in this dangerous activity put their lives and others at risk,” Michigan State Police Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue said in a statement. “To limit distracted driving, you can expect to see law enforcement officers conducting traffic enforcement to help change dangerous driver behavior.”
During a similar effort in April, police conducted more than 158 traffic stops resulting in 133 citations, 48 warnings and 3 arrests over a 10-hour period.
The initiative is being coordinated by the Transportation Improvement Association and funded by the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.
Participating agencies include the Auburn Hills Police Department, Clinton Township Police Department, Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby Township Police Department, and Sterling Heights Police Department.