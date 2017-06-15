Will Starbucks’ Lady Gaga Ombré Drink Make You Feel ‘Beautiful, Dirty And Rich’?

June 15, 2017 3:14 PM

(CBS Detroit) They’re cool, colorful and support a good cause. Starbucks is teaming up with pop star Lady Gaga to launch a line of summery iced drinks called the “Cups of Kindness collection.”

Two of the iced beverages are new to the coffee chain. First, the Matcha Lemonade (kind of a Yoda green) is lemonade shaken with matcha green tea, and the new Violet Drink is made with blackberry, hibiscus and coconut milk.

Also included are the already popular Pink Drink, with strawberry acai and coconut milk, and the new-ish Ombré Pink Drink: a layered blend of lime, coconut milk and Teavana Passion Tango Tea with a “bright burst of hibiscus notes.” (Get more details).

The latter option grabbed the spotlight Wednesday when Starbucks re-tweeted character actor Tim Stafford who proclaimed it’s a “love game” when the company launches new flavors, adding that the “dope”
Ombré Pink Drink “makes (him) feel beautiful, dirty and rich.”

Cups of Kindness will benefit Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to create a braver, kinder world for youth.

Starbucks will donate $0.25 for each Cups of Kindness beverage sold between now through next Monday, June 19.

