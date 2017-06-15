Tigers Select 30 Players On Final Day of 2017 MLB Draft

June 15, 2017 9:05 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers, MLB Draft

LAKELAND, FL. – The Detroit Tigers today selected 30 players on the final day of the 2017 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. The club selected 40 total players during this year’s draft. The Tigers selected 21 pitchers during the three-day draft, while they picked 19 position players. Of the 40 players, 32 were from the college ranks, while eight were high school players.

 

The list of players selected by the Tigers in the 2017 draft is as follows:

 

Rd. Player Position Ht. Wt. B/T Age School
1 Alex Faedo RHP 6-5 220 R/R 21 University of Florida
2 Reynaldo Rivera OF 6-6 250 L/R 21 Chipola College
3 Joey Morgan C 6-0 205 R/R 20 University of Washington
4 Gio Arriera RHP 6-2 220 R/R 19 Palm Beach State College
5 Sam McMillan C 6-0 190 R/R 18 Suwannee HS (FL)
6 Dane Myers RHP 6-2 205 R/R 21 Rice University
7 Brad Bass RHP 6-6 250 R/R 21 University of Notre Dame
8 Max Green LHP 6-1 175 L/L 21 Pepperdine University
9 Luke Burch OF 6-2 185 L/L 23 Kent State University
10 Garrett McCain OF 6-0 185 R/L 21 Oklahoma State University
11 Garett King RHP 6-4 189 R/R 21 California Baptist University
12 Will Vest RHP 6-0 180 R/R 22 Stephen F. Austin St. University
13 Cole Peterson SS 5-11 160 L/R 21 St. Bonaventure University
14 Antoine Mistico CF 5-10 175 L/R 19 Chandler HS (AZ)
15 Teddy Hoffman RF 6-0 200 R/R 20 Texas State University
16 Carson Lance RHP 6-5 240 R/R 22 Lamar University
17 Billy Lescher RHP 6-4 215 R/R 21 University of Pennsylvania
18 Dylan Rosa LF 6-2 210 R/R 20 Kent State University
19 Ryan Karstetter 3B 6-4 210 R/R 20 State College of Florida Manatee – Sarasota
20 Dylan Burdeaux 1B 6-2 230 R/R 23 University of Southern Mississippi
21 Jordan Pearce 3B 6-2 200 L/R 21 University of Nevada Reno
22 Colby Bortles 3B 6-5 225 R/R 22 University of Mississippi
23 Mitchell Stalsberg LHP 6-1 200 L/L 21 Winona State University
24 Jordan Knutson LHP 6-0 175 R/L 22 Missouri State University
25 Dylan Stock RHP 6-4 195 R/R 20 Binghamton University
26 Drew Crosby LHP 6-0 196 R/L 21 University of Memphis
27 Jake Bivens UTL 6-1 185 L/R 22 University of Michigan
28 Cameron Warner 2B 6-2 188 R/R 23 Texas Christian University
29 Grant Reuss LHP 6-5 230 R/L 21 University of Michigan
30 Kyle Thomas RHP 6-3 195 R/R 22 University of Northwestern Ohio
31 Nick Storz RHP 6-6 242 R/R 19 Poly Prep Country Day School (NY)
32 Drew Carlton RHP 6-1 207 R/R 21 Florida State University
33 Jake Nelson RHP 6-3 215 R/R 20 University of Pennsylvania
34 Ronell Coleman CF 5-5 155 S/R 22 Vanderbilt University
35 Jeff Criswell RHP 6-2 201 R/R 18 Portage Central HS (MI)
36 Jesse Heikkinen LHP 6-1 180 L/L 18 Holt HS (MI)
37 Shane Cooper SS 5-11 185 R/R 22 Hutchinson CC
38 Steven Mann CF 5-10 190 R/R 18 Detroit Country Day School (MI)
39 Jack Leftwich RHP 6-3 205 R/R 18 TNXL Academy (FL)
40 Rhys Cratty 2B 5-11 185 R/R 18 Langley SS (British Columbia)
