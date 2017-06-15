Authorities: Toddler Drowned In Canal Behind Macomb County Home

HARRISON TWP. (WWJ) – Macomb County authorities are continuing to investigate after a toddler apparently drowned in a canal.
The child’s parents told Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies the family was barbecuing at around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday when they noticed 19-month-old Chloe Lawson wasn’t in the house with the other small children.
They began to search, and said they found the toddler in a canal directly behind their home. The family reported the little girl wasn’t breathing when they pulled her from the water, and a neighbor called 911.
Chloe was unresponsive when deputes arrived at the home, 38000 block of Mallast in Harrison Township. Officials say CPR was attempted at the scene and the child was rushed to McLaren Macomb hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Deputies spoke with witnesses who all provided the same account.
It’s unclear at this time if anyone may face charges in connection with the girl’s death.