University Of Michigan: Paid Tuition For In-State Students Of Families Making Up To $65K

June 15, 2017 4:56 PM
ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – The University of Michigan is planning to pay the tuition of some students.

A new program called “Go Blue Guarantee” was announced Thursday afternoon at the Board of Regents meeting. The free tuition plan will be offered to any in-state Michigan student with a family income under $65,000.

“If you’re talented and willing to work hard,” says UM President Mark Schlissel, “regardless of what your family’s income is – we will find a way to help you afford a spectacular college education.”

The “Go Blue Guarantee” provides four years of free tuition to students with a family income of up to $65,000, within certain asset limits. The $65,000 benchmark is roughly equal to the state’s median family income of $63,893 (2015). These students also may be eligible for additional aid to cover non-tuition costs.

The university says the new program will cut through the complexities of financial aid to help reach talented students from all over the state.

The new program—which includes families earning up to what is roughly the state’s median income—will launch Jan. 1, 2018.

