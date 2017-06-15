The following promotion is intended for participants in the United States only, and will be governed by United States laws. Do not proceed in this promotion if you are not eligible or not currently located in the United States. Further eligibility restrictions are contained in the official rules below.

CBS Radio’s “Westinghouse” Promotion

A Multi-Market Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

1. HOW TO ENTER THE PROMOTION

a. These rules govern CBS Radio’s “Westinghouse” Promotion (the “Promotion”), which is being conducted by CBS Radio Inc. (“Sponsor” or “Administrator”) between 6/19/2017 and 6/30/2017.

b. The entry period for the Promotion begins at 12:00:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on 6/19/2017 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on 6/30/2017 (the “Entry Period”).

c. To participate in the Promotion, listeners must visit http://www.WinWithWestinghouse.com (“Promotion Website”) and follow the links and instructions to enter the Promotion and complete and submit the online entry form during the Entry Period. Online entrants are subject to all notices posted online including but not limited to the Promotion Website’s Privacy Policy. Limit one (1) entry per eligible person per 24-hour period during the Entry Period regardless if entrant has more than one email address. Multiple participants are not permitted to share the same email address, and only one email address may be used per entrant. P.O. Boxes are not permitted. Entries submitted may not be acknowledged or returned. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by the Administrator.

2. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS

a. The Promotion is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry and who reside in the forty-eight (48) contiguous United States or DC. Void everywhere else and where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees, officers, directors and agents of Westinghouse Electric Corporation (“Westinghouse”), CBS Radio Inc., the Stations (collectively, the “Promotion Entities”), each of their respective parents, subsidiaries, and affiliates, the Station’s advertising and promotion agencies, and participating sponsors or prize suppliers (collectively, the “Promotion Entities”), the members of their immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings, regardless of where they reside) and those living in the same household of each (whether related or not), are ineligible to enter or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. By participating, entrant agrees to comply with these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects, and entrant agrees to waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Promotion or Official Rules, except where prohibited by law.

b. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any Administrator-conducted Promotion.

c. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Administrator will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Administrator will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements and will also delete any entry as required by law.

3. PRIZES:

a. One (1) Grand Prize. Grand Prize consists of one (1) Westinghouse 50” Smart 4k Ultra HDTV – Amazon Fire TV Edition (product available in July), one (1) Westinghouse Radiant Heat Mattress Pad, one (1) iGen2200 Portable Generator, and one (1) 4-Camera wireless security kit (product available in July). Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $2,200.00. The winner will be solely responsible for all taxes and all other fees and expenses not specified herein associated with the receipt and use of the prize(s).

b. No more than the stated number of prizes specified in these official rules will be awarded. The winner will forfeit any prize(s) or prize certificate(s) not claimed within three (3) days of winning. Unless otherwise specified or required by law, if a prize is not claimed no alternate winner will be selected and the prize will become the property of the Sponsor. The Sponsor may opt to deliver the prize to the winner by mail or courier solely at its discretion. In the event that the Sponsor delivers the prize to the winner by mail or courier with the winner’s consent, the winner assumes the risk of the prize’s loss, damage or delay.

c. Prize(s) is not transferable, and no substitution, assignment or cash equivalent of prize(s) is permitted, except by the Sponsor (solely at its discretion), which reserves the right to substitute a prize or prize portion with another prize or prize portion of greater or equal value. The prize(s) are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and unless otherwise expressly specified, do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Promotion Entities are not responsible for winners’ limitations that prevent acceptance or use of prize(s). The Prize(s) is provided as is. Entrants acknowledge that the Promotion Entities have not made, and are not in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranties, representations or guarantees, and hereby disclaim any and all warranties, expressed or implied, whether by contract or law, concerning any prize, including without limitation, implied warranties of quality, merchantability, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose, with the exception of any standard manufacturer’s warranty that may apply. Other restrictions may apply.

4. SELECTION OF WINNERS

a. Decisions of the Administrator management with respect to the Promotion are final.

b. On or around 7/5/2017, the Administrator will select potential grand prize winners in a random drawing of all eligible entries received during the Entry Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. It is estimated that the final winner(s) will be determined on or after 7/10/2017.

c. Potential prize winner will be notified by email on or around 7/5/2017. Prize(s) will be awarded only upon confirmation of eligibility and completion of all requisite releases. Upon notification or notification attempt, the potential winner(s) will be required to respond to such notification attempt and execute and return an affidavit of acceptance, eligibility, liability and publicity release within three (3) days of such notification or notification attempt or prize(s) will be forfeited with an alternate prize winner selected (time permitting). If a winner has not reached the age of majority in his/her state of residence (19 years or older if a resident of Alabama or Nebraska, 21 years or older if a resident of Mississippi and 18 years or older in other states), the prize(s) will be awarded in the name of his/her parent or legal guardian. If a potential winner(s) is deemed ineligible for any reason, cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return the required fully-executed affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the potential winner forfeits the prize(s). The Promotion Entities are not responsible for any changes in an entrant or winner’s email address, phone number, mailing address or other contact information.

5. CONDITIONS

a. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). The winner(s) may be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize(s) and will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize(s) valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the Sponsor in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). Such winnings of $600 or more will be reported to the IRS.

b. Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes entrant’s and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) permission for the Sponsor or its designees to interview the winner(s) (or guest(s), if applicable), to photograph, film and record each winner (or guest, if applicable), and to use in commerce, advertising and in any media, now or hereafter known, throughout the world, in perpetuity, his/her name, prize(s) won, hometown (city and state), biographic information, likeness, photograph, voice, audio or video recording and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Sponsor, the Prize Provider, the Promotion and/or its sponsor(s) for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without notice or additional compensation, notification or permission, except where prohibited by law. Each winner (and guest, if applicable) agrees to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize, except where prohibited by law.

c. Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes entrant’s and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) agreement to release, discharge, and hold harmless the Promotion Entities and their respective officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives and all of their successors and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from any prize(s) awarded and participation in the Promotion, including, but not limited to, personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property, which may occur in connection with, preparation for, travel to, or participation in the Promotion, or delivery, possession, acceptance and/or use or misuse of any prize or participation in any Promotion-related activity, including, but not limited to, any claims based on publicity rights, defamation, invasion of privacy and merchandise delivery.

d. If for any reason this Promotion cannot be executed as planned, including but not limited to, as a result of infection by computer virus, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Released Parties that corrupt or affect the security, administration, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion, or if the Promotion is compromised or becomes technically corrupted in any way, electronically or otherwise, the Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, terminate, suspend and/or modify the Promotion. If the Promotion is terminated before the original end date, the Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to, to modify the procedure for selecting winner(s), unless the nature of the event giving rise to such termination renders it impossible to select winner(s).

e. The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion or in the announcement of a prize(s); (ii) incorrect or inaccurate entry information, human error, failure or omission; (iii) unauthorized human intervention; (iv) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete or late entries; (v) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, telephone or text message service outages, delays, busy signals, poor signals or signal interference, accidental disconnection or equipment malfunctions or any other technological problems or failures of any kind; or (vi) any cancellations, delays, diversions, substitutions or omissions whatsoever by any transportation providers or any other persons or entities providing any services to winner(s) (and guest(s), if applicable) including any results thereof such as changes in services or location necessitated by same. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize cannot be awarded due to acts of God, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond the Released Parties’ control.

f. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations and logins or any other methods may void that entrant’s entries and that entrant may be disqualified. The use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited to, promotion entry services or proxies) will void all entries by that entrant at the Sponsor’s discretion. The Sponsor’s or its Promotion administrator’s computer or telephone system is the official time keeping device for this Promotion. In the event of a dispute, online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the Authorized Account Holder. The “Authorized Account Holder” is the natural person who (i) is assigned to an email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address or (ii) is assigned to the text or mobile telephone number by a telecommunications provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning such numbers. The Sponsor, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person who it believes is tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Promotion. Failure to comply with the rules of the Promotion may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. If the Sponsor makes a good faith determination that an entrant has cheated or committed fraudulent activity in connection with a Promotion, the Sponsor may disqualify that entrant from entering and/or winning this and any or all future Sponsor-administered Promotions and seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law.

g. The Sponsor reserves the right to modify these rules for clarification or equitable purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Promotion, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize(s) of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Promotion Entities, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the Sponsor reserves the right, but not the obligation, to cancel, terminate, suspend or modify the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize(s). If any provision of these Official Rules is irrevocably inconsistent with any provision set forth on the Contest webpage, then the provision of these Official Rules will prevail but solely to the extent of the inconsistency.

h. Except where prohibited, by entering the Promotion, each entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion or any prize(s) awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by state or federal courts situated in New York, NY; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event shall such costs include attorneys’ fees; and (3) no punitive, incidental, special, consequential or other damages, including, without limitation, lost profits may be awarded (collectively, “Special Damages”), and (4) entrant hereby waives all rights to claim Special Damages and all rights to have any damages awarded multiplied or increased. New York law governs the interpretation and construction of these Official Rules and all aspects related thereto.

i. For a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) for receipt by the first business day following the end of the Promotion Dates to “Westinghouse” Promotion – Official Rules,” Attn: Promotions, 345 Hudson Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10014. For the names of the prize winner(s) send a self-addressed stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) for receipt within 60 days following the end of the Promotion Dates to the above address marked “Westinghouse – Winner List.” The Official Rules and the Winner List (when completed) shall also be available during regular business hours at the main offices of the Station and online at WinWithWestinghouse.com.

6. PRIVACY

a. By use of the Promotion Website or by entering the Promotion through the Promotion Website, you agree to its Terms of Use Agreement located at WinWithWestinghouse.com and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at WinWithWestinghouse.com Information collected from entrant may be shared with Westinghouse, which will use such information in accordance with its own independent online privacy policy, located at http://westinghouse.com/terms/#privacy-policy.

Sponsor and Administrator: CBS Radio, Inc., 345 Hudson Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10014.

Prize Provider: Westinghouse Electric Corporation, 20 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.