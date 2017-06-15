CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]
Gunman Attacks Members Of Congress: WATCH LIVEUPDATES ON WWJ | THE SHOOTER | MORE

What Does The Color Of Your Car Say About You?

June 15, 2017 12:07 AM By Jeff Gilbert
Filed Under: Car Colors, Jeff Gilbert

DETROIT (CBSDetroit) – What’s in a color? Quite a bit according to BASF — and even more telling is the color of the car you drive.

Coming up with new colors in vehicles is an art — so what better place to display color than in a gallery setting.

A historic building in Detroit is the backdrop for Automotive Color Trends.

The color blue leads the pack.

“Blue is one of the color spaces that you can do a lot of different color shades and nuances to and all of them can be very beautiful and very automotive,” says Paul Czornij with BASF Design.

Designers for BASF have been researching trends in other areas to come up with this year’s color palette — looking at things like human skin tones over technology for this year says WWJ’s Auto Reporter Jeff Gilbert. “It’s important that they get it right.”

“There are several things,” says Czornij that make the color of a car important, “it works very closely together with the car body shape — it’s something that’s a visual expression of the car owner and it’s something that’s an attention grabber for somebody in the market to buy a car.”

Technology’s encroachment on our daily lives and the desire to break away and reconnect to a more natural world, the community with renewed emphasis on open debate and our own body were the inspirations behind the top three North American colors according to BASF.

Undercurrent Blue: A very dark, navy blue color with a silky texture that exudes a sense of mystery and celebration of self. This color leverages simple, in-use pigmentation technology, yet offers a sophisticated color position.

Abyss: An absolute metallic black, almost devoid of color, absorbing visible hues. It’s a dark color that shows its texture only under certain angles.

Cabochon: A turquoise blue, unsaturated color, with a smooth, futuristic texture. Named after an uncut but highly polished stone, it’s intended to celebrate nature but underscore the importance of human interaction.

The colors that the designers are working on today will be seen on vehicles in the next four to five years.

More from Jeff Gilbert
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch