Candle May Be To Blame For Overnight Apartment Fire

SOUTH LYON (WWJ) – Residents of a South Lyon apartment complex scrambled to safety after a fire ripped through their building overnight.

The fire took off early Friday morning at the Waters Edge Apartments off of Lafayette Street just north of 10 Mile Road.

Officials say roughly eight of the complex’s 192 units were damaged in the fire, which burned through the roof and the back of the building. All residents were able to get out safely.

“My apartment, thank God, it’s just got a little bit of water damage so I’ll be able to live here still,” Johnnie Gordon told WWJ’s Mike Campbell. “But other than that, just this apartment here and upstairs, we’re going to have to kind of take a break today because out lights are out.”

While an official cause of the fire has yet to be determined, authorities say someone might have fallen asleep and knocked over a burning candle.

Candle may have started fire at Waters Edge Apartments in S Lyon. Everybody's ok; about 8 units damaged; repairs underway. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/c1JjF1vOLP — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) June 16, 2017

Displaced residents won’t have to go too far to find new homes; they’ll be moving into other empty units in the complex.

An investigation remains ongoing.