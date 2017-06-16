“Cars 3” Starts Out Promising, But Sputters And Stalls Before Salvaging The Ending

June 16, 2017 12:45 PM By Terri Lee Sylvester
DETROIT (WWJ) – Cars 3 had so much potential, but unfortunately, it failed to live up to it. Cars 1 and 2 were both fun movies with plenty of action, excitement and laughs, which is what made the franchise so popular and made Lightning McQueen such a huge star. But while Cars 3 starts out promising, it sputters and stalls out before finally picking up the pace and salvaging the ending.

In Cars 3, Lightning McQueen has to face the fact that he’s not a rookie anymore, and there are plenty of up-and-comers who are eager to take his place at the front of the pack. One in particular is the sleek, aerodynamic and very cocky Jackson Storm.

And when Lightning McQueen experiences a major setback, a young trainer by the name of Cruz Ramirez is enlisted to help get him back on track.

What adds to the disappointment about this film is there’s plenty of material to work with. The trainer, Cruz Ramirez, putting Lightening McQueen through the paces. Self discovery. An unexpected racetrack adventure. But even with all of that material, most of the movie is just ho hum.

On a quick note, John Lasseter, who directed the first two Cars movies is still on board serving as executive producer. Cars 3, however, is directed by Brian Fee, a storyboard artist on Cars 1 and 2.

Should you go see it? I’d pick another flick and catch this one in your living room once it’s available for download.

